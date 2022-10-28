Retirement Group LLC Buys 2,691 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Blackstone from $134.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.43.

NYSE BX traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $93.10. The company had a trading volume of 345,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,541,526. The firm has a market cap of $65.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.54 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.64.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.50%.

In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $137,004.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 695,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,685,448.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,253,154 shares of company stock worth $85,377,484 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

