Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.09-1.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10. Retail Opportunity Investments also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.09-$1.11 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROIC. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Retail Opportunity Investments Price Performance

Shares of ROIC stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $14.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,124. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.65. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $20.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.17). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 3.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Institutional Trading of Retail Opportunity Investments

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,719,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,347,000 after buying an additional 15,741 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 53.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 22,459 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 362,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,033,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 12,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 202,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

(Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.