Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $6.28 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.41. The consensus estimate for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s current full-year earnings is $6.37 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.94 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.38.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $59.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a fifty-two week low of $52.95 and a fifty-two week high of $109.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.46.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Fortune Brands Home & Security

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 128.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortune Brands Home & Security

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.82%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

