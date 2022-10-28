Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RNST. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Renasant from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Renasant to $32.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Renasant from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Renasant in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNST. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 1.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 2.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 1.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Stock Performance

Renasant stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.06. 13,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Renasant has a fifty-two week low of $27.61 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.84.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Renasant had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $150.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.23 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Renasant will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Renasant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Renasant’s payout ratio is 31.43%.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Further Reading

