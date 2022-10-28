Redwood Financial Network Corp Trims Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Redwood Financial Network Corp trimmed its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,902,319,000 after purchasing an additional 140,760 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,999,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 197.7% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in General Dynamics by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD stock traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $250.98. The stock had a trading volume of 27,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,618. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.97. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $188.64 and a 52 week high of $254.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen raised their price target on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.50.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

