Redwood Financial Network Corp Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Redwood Financial Network Corp lowered its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Family Management Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,809.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $242.70. 1,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,770. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $217.12 and a 12-month high of $268.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $232.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.80.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

