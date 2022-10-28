Redwood Financial Network Corp Acquires New Shares in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Redwood Financial Network Corp bought a new stake in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBDC. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Barings BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 3,008.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barings BDC during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Barings BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. 48.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Barings BDC from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James lowered Barings BDC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Barings BDC from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Barings BDC Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BBDC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.01. 4,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $984.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.68. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $11.55.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Barings BDC had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Barings BDC Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 228.57%.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

