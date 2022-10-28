Redcentric (LON:RCN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $116.65

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 116.65 ($1.41) and traded as low as GBX 114.35 ($1.38). Redcentric shares last traded at GBX 114.75 ($1.39), with a volume of 3,903 shares traded.

Redcentric Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £176.95 million and a P/E ratio of 2,887.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 109.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 116.65.

Insider Activity

In other Redcentric news, insider Peter Brotherton sold 379,267 shares of Redcentric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.24), for a total value of £390,645.01 ($472,021.52).

Redcentric Company Profile

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services for public and private sector in the United Kingdom. It offers network services, including connectivity, software-defined wide area network (WAN), local area network, managed WAN, secure remote access, and managed wireless network services; and cloud services consisting of cloud consultancy and migration, infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, colocation, data backup, managed Microsoft 365, disaster recovery, platform as a service, and virtual desktop services.

