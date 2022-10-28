R.E.A. (LON:RE) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $136.39

R.E.A. Holdings plc (LON:RE – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 136.39 ($1.65) and traded as low as GBX 110.30 ($1.33). R.E.A. shares last traded at GBX 110.50 ($1.34), with a volume of 3,074 shares traded.

R.E.A. Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of £49.75 million and a P/E ratio of 709.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 113.59 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 136.03.

R.E.A. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

R.E.A. Holdings plc engages in the cultivation of oil palms in the province of East Kalimantan in Indonesia. The company produces and sells crude palm oil and crude palm kernel oil in its agricultural land allocations comprising approximately 75,000 hectares. It is also involved in stone quarrying and coal mining activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for R.E.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R.E.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.