Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $90.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $120.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on Qorvo from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Qorvo to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Qorvo from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $124.71.

Qorvo Stock Performance

Shares of QRVO opened at $84.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Qorvo has a one year low of $75.38 and a one year high of $178.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.45 and a 200 day moving average of $99.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $122,730.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,950 shares in the company, valued at $496,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Qorvo news, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $122,730.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,950 shares in the company, valued at $496,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $206,118.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,909.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,075 shares of company stock worth $597,468 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Qorvo in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Qorvo by 208.8% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Qorvo by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

