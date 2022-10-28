Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.90

Shares of Q.E.P. Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEPC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.90 and traded as low as $13.60. Q.E.P. shares last traded at $14.85, with a volume of 3,836 shares trading hands.

Q.E.P. Stock Up 4.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $57.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of -0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $115.52 million during the quarter. Q.E.P. had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 6.50%.

Q.E.P. Company Profile

Q.E.P. Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of hardwood flooring, flooring installation tools, adhesives, and flooring related products for the professional installer markets. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Australia/New Zealand.

