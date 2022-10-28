PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY) Shares Up 1.9%

Shares of PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY – Get Rating) shot up 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.24 and last traded at $22.24. 426 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.83.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PT Vale Indonesia Tbk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.68.

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk engages in the exploration and mining, processing, storage, transportation, and marketing of nickel and related mineral products in Indonesia, Canada, and Japan. It operates a concession area of 118,017 hectares located in central, south, and southeast Sulawesi. The company also explores for iron ore and pellets, nickel, manganese and ferroalloys, coal, and copper deposits.

