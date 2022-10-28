Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Short Interest Down 77.0% in October

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 77.0% from the September 30th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Proximus Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BGAOY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.89. 9,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,390. Proximus has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.78.

Get Proximus alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BGAOY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Proximus from €13.90 ($14.18) to €13.30 ($13.57) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Proximus from €18.00 ($18.37) to €14.50 ($14.80) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Proximus from €21.50 ($21.94) to €12.50 ($12.76) in a report on Friday, August 19th. Societe Generale downgraded Proximus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Proximus in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $13.08.

About Proximus

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses; telecommunication, ICT infrastructure, multi-cloud, digital finance, cybersecurity, business applications, and managed and training services to medium and large companies, and public administrations; and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Proximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.