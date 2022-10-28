Probe Metals (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Shares Up 2.1%

Shares of Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF – Get Rating) shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.89 and last traded at $0.88. 10,359 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 33,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

Probe Metals Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.19.

Probe Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Probe Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company's principal project is the Val-d'Or East project comprising 1,000 claims covering an area of 43,638 hectares located in the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Probe Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Probe Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.