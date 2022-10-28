PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target Raised to C$27.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$21.75 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.75 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PrairieSky Royalty presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$23.25.

Shares of TSE:PSK opened at C$21.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12 month low of C$12.75 and a 12 month high of C$22.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.10. The company has a market cap of C$5.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is 42.06%.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

