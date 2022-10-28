PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Price Target Raised to C$23.00

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PREKF. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a buy rating and a C$21.75 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.75 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

OTCMKTS:PREKF opened at $15.63 on Tuesday. PrairieSky Royalty has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $16.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.89.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

