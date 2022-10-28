Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.40

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.40 and traded as low as $4.64. Prada shares last traded at $4.99, with a volume of 801 shares trading hands.

Prada Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average is $5.39.

About Prada

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

