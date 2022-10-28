Polymath (POLY) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.77 Million

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. One Polymath token can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001280 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. Polymath has a market cap of $239.97 million and $6.77 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

