Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF)

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

NREF has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James cut their target price on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JMP Securities started coverage on NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a market perform rating on the stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Price Performance

NYSE NREF opened at $16.21 on Monday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 596.11 and a quick ratio of 596.11. The firm has a market cap of $242.34 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.59.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at NexPoint Real Estate Finance

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.34%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

In other NexPoint Real Estate Finance news, President James D. Dondero acquired 4,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.90 per share, for a total transaction of $114,767.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 17,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,871.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Dennis Charles Sauter, Jr. bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.43 per share, with a total value of $100,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,724 shares in the company, valued at $165,471.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President James D. Dondero bought 4,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.90 per share, for a total transaction of $114,767.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 17,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,871.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 55,003 shares of company stock worth $1,034,304. Company insiders own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexPoint Real Estate Finance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the second quarter worth about $74,000. 66.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

Featured Articles

