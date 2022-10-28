Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,604,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,081,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,511,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,066,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,309 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 75,780,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,118,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,878 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,417,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,933,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,740 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $3.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.57. The stock had a trading volume of 78,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,973,609. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $143.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.08.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.44.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

