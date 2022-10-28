Personal Capital Advisors Corp Purchases 31,152 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,068,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,152 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned approximately 0.42% of Essential Utilities worth $48,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WTRG traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.90. 12,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,558. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.17 and its 200-day moving average is $46.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $448.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 8.58%. Equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.65%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Further Reading

