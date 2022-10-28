Personal Capital Advisors Corp Lowers Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp reduced its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,347,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,254 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned 1.88% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $238,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,838 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,113,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,784 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $105,736,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,382,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,405,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

STIP traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.33. 20,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,469. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.98. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.04 and a 12-month high of $107.10.

