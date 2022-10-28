Personal Capital Advisors Corp Buys 246,504 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,448,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,504 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 5.4% of Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned 2.68% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $1,032,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,257,525. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.41. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $81.67.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

