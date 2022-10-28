Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) CAO Sells $665,000.00 in Stock

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PRGet Rating) CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $665,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 947,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,005,838.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Permian Resources Price Performance

Shares of Permian Resources stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Permian Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permian Resources

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PR. SCP Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,724,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,702,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Permian Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Permian Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Permian Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Featured Articles

