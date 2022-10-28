Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:TRPL) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:TRPL – Get Rating) were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.03 and last traded at $34.21. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.39.

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.81.

Institutional Trading of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF (NYSEARCA:TRPL – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 52.65% of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 300 ETF worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

