Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.09

Origin Enterprises plc (LON:OGN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.09 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.60 ($0.04). Origin Enterprises shares last traded at GBX 3.60 ($0.04), with a volume of 312 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

The firm has a market cap of £4.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.20.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be issued a €0.13 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from Origin Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.03. Origin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 17.46%.

Origin Enterprises plc operates as an agri-services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, and Latin America. The company provides integrated agronomy and on-farm services comprising specialty agronomy, technology and strategic advisory, and agronomy advisory services.

