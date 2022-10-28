Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.25-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Orchid Island Capital to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company.
Orchid Island Capital Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ORC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,799. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.63. Orchid Island Capital has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $25.17.
Orchid Island Capital Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.72%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orchid Island Capital
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 50.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,183,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,097,000 after buying an additional 3,406,623 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Orchid Island Capital by 17.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,541,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after purchasing an additional 380,388 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Orchid Island Capital by 25.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,568,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 319,137 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Orchid Island Capital by 73.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 252,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 107,465 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Orchid Island Capital by 118.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 88,792 shares during the period. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Orchid Island Capital Company Profile
Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.
