Oppenheimer Trims Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Target Price to $14.00

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.75) EPS.

ALPN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $21.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday.

Alpine Immune Sciences Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of ALPN stock opened at $5.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average is $8.17. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $14.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alpine Immune Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALPN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 169.82% and a negative return on equity of 47.34%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 212.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 10,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

