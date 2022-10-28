Onex (TSE:ONEX) PT Lowered to C$75.00 at CIBC

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Onex from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Onex from C$102.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Onex from C$118.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Onex Trading Down 0.3 %

ONEX opened at C$69.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61. Onex has a 52 week low of C$61.33 and a 52 week high of C$101.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$65.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$69.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

About Onex

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

