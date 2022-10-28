Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 793 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth about $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total transaction of $1,874,674.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 809,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,984,039.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 2.0 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded up $5.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $269.77. The stock had a trading volume of 17,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,501. The company has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $267.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.87. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.31 and a 52 week high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 20.77%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 10.28%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

