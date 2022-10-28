NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.02

Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.02 and traded as high as $15.67. NuStar Energy shares last traded at $15.59, with a volume of 163,618 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NuStar Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NuStar Energy Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.96.

NuStar Energy Dividend Announcement

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). NuStar Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 109.64%. The business had revenue of $430.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.75 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.94%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -122.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NuStar Energy

In other NuStar Energy news, Director William E. Greehey acquired 110,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.81 per share, with a total value of $1,743,827.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,014,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,326,604.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

