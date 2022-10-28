NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Guggenheim from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NWE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NorthWestern from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on NorthWestern from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded NorthWestern from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Barclays cut their price target on NorthWestern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised NorthWestern from an underperform rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.00.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NorthWestern Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:NWE opened at $53.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.03. NorthWestern has a one year low of $48.68 and a one year high of $63.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.42.

NorthWestern Announces Dividend

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 82.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $216,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,430,195.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWE. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 366.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in NorthWestern by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NorthWestern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in NorthWestern by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in NorthWestern by 366.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter.

NorthWestern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.