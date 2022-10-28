Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 3,082 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $36,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in BlackRock by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 520 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 24.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,066,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BlackRock Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $860.00 to $648.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $714.43.

BlackRock stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $650.91. 9,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $622.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $638.58. The firm has a market cap of $98.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.26. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

