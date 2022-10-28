Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,326 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $34,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.26.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.28 on Friday, hitting $158.04. 56,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,473,133. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $199.90. The company has a market capitalization of $144.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 64.47%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 48.22%.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

