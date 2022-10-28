Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $2.37 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $250.95. 1,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,516. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $246.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.43. The stock has a market cap of $55.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $273.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.22.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

