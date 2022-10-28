Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,827 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snider Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,501,475,000 after purchasing an additional 26,707,784 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,968,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $151,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,530 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,800,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Ford Motor by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,002,015 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $287,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on F shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Nomura upgraded Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.77.

Ford Motor Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of F stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.27. The company had a trading volume of 512,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,839,760. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average of $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.38. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

