NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) PT Lowered to C$11.50

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial to C$11.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, August 26th. They set an outperform rating and a C$15.50 price objective on the stock.

NWHUF opened at $7.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.51. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $12.16.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.0481 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.69%.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at September 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 190 income-producing properties and 15.4 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

