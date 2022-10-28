Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,700 shares, a growth of 87.2% from the September 30th total of 104,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Noble Rock Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in Noble Rock Acquisition by 12.8% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition by 412.7% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 86,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 69,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Noble Rock Acquisition Stock Performance

Noble Rock Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 156,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,077. Noble Rock Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.86.

About Noble Rock Acquisition

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

