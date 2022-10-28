NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC upgraded NFI Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.42.

NFI Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NFYEF opened at $6.77 on Monday. NFI Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.04.

NFI Group Cuts Dividend

NFI Group Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

