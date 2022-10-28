NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.93-$0.99 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $630-$640 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $626.71 million. NextGen Healthcare also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.93-$0.99 EPS.

NextGen Healthcare Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NXGN stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.38. 102,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,440. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.68 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.09. NextGen Healthcare has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $21.99.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.28 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 3.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised NextGen Healthcare from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.75.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 3,889 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $77,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 3,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $77,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $60,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,850.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 330.4% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 133,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 102,185 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 57,646 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 0.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 485,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,057,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,884,000 after buying an additional 20,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

