NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Raised to B- at TheStreet

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NXGN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $19.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 0.97. NextGen Healthcare has a 1-year low of $14.75 and a 1-year high of $21.99.

NextGen Healthcare ( NASDAQ:NXGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.28 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 6.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $60,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,850.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $60,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,850.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 3,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $77,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,346,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,065,000 after buying an additional 18,533 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,057,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,884,000 after buying an additional 20,037 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,867,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,059,000 after buying an additional 226,598 shares in the last quarter. 325 Capital LLC grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 1,144,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,932,000 after buying an additional 231,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 761,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,273,000 after buying an additional 59,799 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

