NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,730 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $14,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $4,706,000. White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. now owns 25,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VHT traded up $3.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $243.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,770. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.12 and a fifty-two week high of $268.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.80.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

