NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Purchases 78 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 414.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth about $59,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.60.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of AVB traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,659. The stock has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.05 and a 52 week high of $259.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.94.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $644.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.41 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 109.28%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

