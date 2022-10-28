NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Has $8.10 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating) by 98.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 203,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,978 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF comprises 1.8% of NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $8,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1,616.2% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 33,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 10,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SPYD traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.22. 97,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,546,466. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $45.83.

