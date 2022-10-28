NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Has $4.24 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,147,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,321,000 after purchasing an additional 60,259 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 14,236 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 291,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,990,000 after purchasing an additional 41,789 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDW traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,460,981. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $38.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.58.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.