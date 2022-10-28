NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,592 shares during the quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Iron Mountain by 112.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Iron Mountain by 17.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 47,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,918 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 13.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 9.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2,718.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 96,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after buying an additional 92,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.29. 39,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,499. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.73. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $41.67 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 196.03%.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $485,515.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,659,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,978. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $485,515.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $13,659,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,684 shares of company stock worth $967,361. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

