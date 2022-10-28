NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,353 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 29.50% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 378,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,006,000 after acquiring an additional 159,971 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 7,657.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 103,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,904,000 after acquiring an additional 102,001 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AAF Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

QQQM traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.32. 25,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,013. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.10. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $104.62 and a 52 week high of $167.91.

