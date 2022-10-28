NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,653 shares during the period. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF comprises 1.3% of NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.72% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $5,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDIV. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 55,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 154,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after acquiring an additional 12,304 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 29,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Stock Up 2.2 %
RDIV traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,399. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a one year low of $37.63 and a one year high of $45.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.05.
