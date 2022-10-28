Neil Manser Acquires 74 Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Stock

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Rating) insider Neil Manser purchased 74 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 202 ($2.44) per share, for a total transaction of £149.48 ($180.62).

Neil Manser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 30th, Neil Manser bought 72 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 210 ($2.54) per share, for a total transaction of £151.20 ($182.70).

On Monday, August 8th, Neil Manser sold 48,462 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 208 ($2.51), for a total value of £100,800.96 ($121,799.13).

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON DLG traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 201 ($2.43). The stock had a trading volume of 1,620,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,772,059. The firm has a market cap of £2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,010.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.65. Direct Line Insurance Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 171.70 ($2.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 313.70 ($3.79). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 201.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 225.96.

Direct Line Insurance Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a GBX 7.60 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.67%. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.50%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DLG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.78) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Direct Line Insurance Group to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 215 ($2.60) in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 240 ($2.90) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 292 ($3.53) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 266 ($3.21) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 282.30 ($3.41).

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Articles

