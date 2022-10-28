National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,150 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,225 ($14.80) to GBX 1,150 ($13.90) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,120.00.

Shares of NGG stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.30. 17,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,996. National Grid has a 12 month low of $47.22 and a 12 month high of $80.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 33,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in National Grid by 8.4% during the third quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 7,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in National Grid by 1.5% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 30,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 5,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 15,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 15,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

