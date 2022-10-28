National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,150 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,225 ($14.80) to GBX 1,150 ($13.90) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,120.00.
National Grid Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of NGG stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.30. 17,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,996. National Grid has a 12 month low of $47.22 and a 12 month high of $80.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.
National Grid Company Profile
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.
